Man fatally shot at Bridgeport barber shop

The Bridgeport Police Department are still investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the Just Right Cutz Barbershop on Saturday night.

Bridgeport Police said they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the Just Right Cutz Barbershop at 500 Park Avenue in Bridgeport on Saturday night.

32 year-old Bridgeport resident Deon Rodney was shot in the stomach by two armed men who entered the barbershop around 7:18 p.m. police said.

Rodney was then taken to St. Vincent's Hospital where he later died.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown and it is not clear if Rodney was the intended target of the armed men.

Anyone with information should call Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242 or call 203-576-TIPS.

This was the city's 22nd homicide this year.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.