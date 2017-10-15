Wallingford police identify man killed in Sunday night crash

A man from Darien was killed in a Sunday night crash on Route 5 in Wallingford. (WFSB)

Wallingford police identified the people involved in a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened on Sunday night.

They said 90-year-old Edward Carabillo of Darien was killed as a result of the crash at the intersection of Northfield Road and South Colony Road, also known as Route 5.

A passenger in Carabillo's Audi A3 convertible, 82-year-old Natalie Einson, was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of a Nissan Titan pickup truck, 69-year-old Ronald Bonito of Wallingford, suffered only minor injuries.

They said the crash happened just after 6:40 p.m.

Bonito's truck collided with the convertible driven by Carabillo.

According to police, Carabillo was headed westbound on Northfield Road and Bonito was going north on South Colony Road beforehand.

Investigators said Carabillo tried to take a left turn from Northfield onto South Colony when the collision happened.

The road was closed for about three and a half hours for the investigation.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wallingford Police Department at 203-294-2817.

