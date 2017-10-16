SUV slams into Hartford market 4 times, family believes it was intentional

Police are investigating a crash that damaged a market in Hartford early Monday morning.

According to police, the Chevy Tahoe crashed into Lillian's Grocery at the corner of Main and Westland streets.

The family that owns the business told Channel 3 that that they believe it was intentional because they have surveillance video of the driver ramming the building four times.

"What hurts the most is the guy, like he tried, but he didn't' succeed," said Ramone Palmer, son of the store's owner. "So he did it for nothing."

A large hole was left behind on the side of the store.

"This building right here supports my whole family," Palmer said. "I am a student in college and this building pays my tuition and for it to be closed for whatever amount of time is gonna hurt pockets."

Channel 3 captured video of the SUV sticking out of the hole. It appeared to have a popped tire from the impact.

Police said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and a K9 was out searching the area.

They said the vehicle had been stolen from Nutmeg Auto on Main Street, which is about a mile away.

"When you come from nothing and you work so hard to make something, to actually have something, and it's all taken away from you from somebody who doesn't know your past," Palmer told Channel 3.

No one appeared to have been hurt in the crash.

The Hartford Fire Department is examining the stability of the building.

Now the owners are left picking up the pieces.

"It's going to be better," Palmer said. "It's going to be newer. We're going to have more merchandise. It's only one step back, five steps forward."

The family said they've owned the business for seven years.

"It provides for us, for our schooling, my college," Palmer said. "It provides for everything. So, for this to happen, we're going to be closed down for a couple days, is incredible."

Police said they are working to release the surveillance video.

They said they do not have a suspect yet.

