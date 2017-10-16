New Hartford man makes name for himself in the racing world

Tyler O'Connor is making a name for himself in the racing world. (WFSB)

A New Hartford man who grew up watching races is now making a name for himself in the sport he loves.

Tyler O'Connor, 20, said he was a regular spectator at Lime Rock with his family.

He also liked to spend his days hitting the indoor track at On Track Karting in Wallingford.

Less than a year and a half ago, O'Connor participated in the Skip Barber School of Racing at Lime Rock Park in Lakeville.

From there, it was a path of green lights.

He said he took part in the Lucas Oil School of Racing Car Series where he was noticed shortly after by professional race car driver Jay Howard.

He was then put on the fast track to racing success.

"My timeline was pretty condensed just because I set out some goals and some certain timelines to meet and I didn't really have too much time to sit back and plan what we wanted to do," O'Connor said. "I wanted to prove myself right off the bat."

O'Connor has since taken home two second place medals during his race at Lime Rock.

He has another race in New Orleans next month.

