Tomorrow may start off a bit frosty

A cold front is expected to put an end to the humidity that's been in the state since the start of the weekend and drop temperatures into the 30s for most of the state.

A frost advisory goes into effect from 3 am to 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

"Overnight lows will be mostly in the 30s, but some 20s are likely in the normally colder locations. Overnight lows will be closer to 40 degrees in the larger cities along the I-95 corridor," said Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

DePrest said the average date of the first freeze (32 degrees or below) for the Greater Hartford Area is Oct. 14, and we will get very close to that overnight.

A chilly Tuesday morning will lead to a seasonably cool afternoon.

"Highs will range from the middle 50s in the Litchfield Hills to around 60 degrees in the Greater Hartford Area and in Southern Connecticut," DePrest said.

The rest of the week should be sunny and comfortable.

By mid-week, things should warm up a bit.

Wednesday will start out chilly, but should warm up into the 70s by the afternoon.

"Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be even milder with highs in the low to middle 70s," DePrest said.

Saturday and Sunday feature mostly sunny skies and unseasonably mild temperatures.

Highs both days will be in the 70s.

Read more in the technical discussion here.

