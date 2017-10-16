Report: Meriden mother set home on fire with tiki oil after allegedly killing son

Elijah Ziolkowski, 8, was killed in a house fire on Davis Street in Meriden. (Family photo)

Karin Elizabeth Ziolkowski was arrested in North Carolina after a fire in Meriden left an 8-year-old dead. (Gaston County Sheriff's Office)

A mother from Meriden who is charged with murdering her 8-year-old son faced a judge in North Carolina on Monday.

Karin Elizabeth Ziolkowski was arrested in North Carolina last week, according to the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

Karin Ziolkowski was charged with murder and second-degree arson for the death of 8-year-old Elijah Ziolkowski.

Firefighters responded their Davis Street home in Meriden on Nov. 14, 2016.

She faced a judge on Monday, and according to a report obtained by the Associated Press, "authorities say both Ziolkowski and her son, Elijah, had been pulled from the home, but the boy died before it was intentionally set on fire. His death was ruled homicidal asphyxia."

The report says Ziolkowski used "Tiki" oil as an accelerant.

When emergency crews entered the home, they found Elijah Ziolkowski already dead.

His death was eventually ruled homicidal asphyxia and the cause of the fire was arson, according to investigators.

Karin Ziolkowski disappeared and police released few details on the case until last week.

Since the fire, the sheriff's office said Karin Ziolkowski has been living in North Carolina.

She was taken into custody by the Bessemer City Police Department on Friday.

Her bond was set at $1 million.

