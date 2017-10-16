Woman faces burglary, assault charges

A woman faces charges for barging her way into the home of a person with whom she had an argument, assaulting the victim and burglarizing the residence.

According to Naugatuck police, 29-year-old Stephanie Dwyer of Watertown forcibly entered the home on Saturday around 3:15 p.m.

With a female accomplice, Dwyer struck and pushed a second victim, with whom she had the argument earlier in the day.

When one of the victims tried to call police, Dwyer stopped her.

Dwyer was charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree assault, false report of an incident resulting in serious injury and interfering with an emergency call.

She's scheduled to face a judge on Monday in Waterbury Superior Court.

Her bond was set at $5,000.

