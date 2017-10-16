Reward to be offered for New Haven teen's killer

Demethra Telford holds a picture of her son, Tyrick Keyes, who was killed in a shooting on July 16 in New Haven. (WFSB)

Officials are offering a reward for information leading to the killer of a 14-year-old boy in New Haven.

Police, case investigators and family members announced a $50,000 reward for information about whoever killed Tyrick Keyes.

Gov. Dannel Malloy recently authorized the money, which will be rewarded when the information leads to the arrest and conviction of the murderer.

Tyrick was killed on July 16 on Bassett Street and investigators said he was targeted.

"I miss him so much, and I wish he would have talked to me that day and I could have helped him. This is my baby, he'll always be my baby," said Tyrick's mother Demethra Telford.

Police said they've been aggressively investigating the case since then.

Detectives said they are certain someone has information about the suspect and they're hoping a reward will coax that person to come forward.

"Tyrick Keyes was not someone who was in a gang, he was not someone who was in 'the life,' dealing drugs or running with the wrong crowd of people. This was an 8th grader who was looking to go to high school," said New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell.

In the summer, witnesses told police the shooter was a passenger in a white crossover-type vehicle, wearing a white shirt, jeans and Jordan sneakers.

The shooter also wore a black face mask.

"We've developed quite a few leads, but we want to make sure we have a rock-solid case,” Campbell said. “We really feel that we're going to break this case and we feel that this $50,000 reward will help us."

"It’s sad that it takes money, but I believe in my heart that someone is going to come forward, I’m just waiting for that knock on my door,” Telford said.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304. You can even text a tip to NHPD and your message to 274637.

