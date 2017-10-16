Person shot in Meriden overnight

A person was the victim of a shooting in Meriden during the early morning hours of Monday.

According to police, they received a report of gunshots in the area of Springdale Avenue before 1:30 a.m.

Shortly afterward, they said a gunshot wound victim arrived in the emergency room of MidState Medical Center.

He had to be transferred to Hartford Hospital because of his injuries.

Police said they do not believe the public is in any danger.

They hope to learn a motive as the investigation continues.

Shell casings and other evidence have been processed by detectives.

Police said they are working to identify the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dean Benoit at 203-630-6297.

