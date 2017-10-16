Berlin street sign raises eyebrows

A sign that read 'rood floods' as posted on Farmington Avenue in Berlin. (WFSB)

They're playing it off like it's what they meant to write.

However, a street sign that reads "rood floods" in Berlin has captured the attention of drivers and social media alike.

It was posted on Farmington Avenue and was still there as of late Monday morning.

Town officials said the mistake was made by a contractor who was doing bridge work.

The crew was already asked to take it down.

The contractor said the sign will be replaced at no cost to the town.

Still, police took to their Facebook page to defend it.

They cited a definition of "rood" as a British historical term.

"A measure of land area equal to a quarter of an acre," police wrote. "We are the home of the Redcoats are we not?"

Merriam-Webster defines a rood as "any of various units of land area; especially a British unit equal to a fourth of an acre."

The public comments underneath the post varied from "does this go into the 'you had one job!' category" to "So glad our tax dollars are being well spent. How much are we paying these guys?"

