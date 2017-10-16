Dog left hungry and frail in East Haven

Daisy was found to he malnourished and frail in East Haven last week. (WFSB)

A malnourished, dehydrated and frail dog in East Haven is making progress.

This as search is on for whoever caused Daisy's conditions.

Officials at the East Haven Haven Animal Shelter said the dog came to them in bad shape.

There's nothing Daisy loves more than her pink dinosaur toy. She brings it everywhere.

They said it gives her a sense of comfort and relief.

"She was just matted everywhere, you couldn't really see her face," said Melissa Reiss, veterinary technician, Shore Haven Veterinary Hospital. "She was so weak, she wasn't able to stand up or walk really. She would use her front legs and her back legs would just drag along or bunny hop."

Someone spotted Daisy roaming near the corner of Bennett Road and Thompson Street in East Haven. She was brought to the town's animal shelter last week.

Officials estimated her to be between 3 and 5 years old.

She needed immediate care.

"She was very dehydrated, so I bathed her, I clipped her down as best I could and bathed her, and then got her started on her fluids and gave her a little bit to eat, but not very much," Reiss said. "We've just gone slowly from there and she's done nothing but improve every day."

Daisy is about half the way she should be. However, she gained a full pound in a matter of days.

"She eats anything and everything she can grab outside, sticks, rocks, leaves, anything she can grab," Reiss said. "So you have to keep an eye on her when you're out there. She's starving and she knows she's starving."

While she was taken in as a stray, East Haven animal control officer Owen Little said he's treating the case as an animal cruelty investigation.

"Our feeling is somebody out there knows this was a neglected dog," Little said. "All of these things didn't happen overnight, it was a sustained period of time that caused this dehydration, malnutrition and weight loss."

Little said Daisy didn't have fleas but appeared to have been sitting in her own urine for a long time. He said it looked like she was kept inside and crated.

"We're hoping someone out there recognizes Daisy and maybe can give us some help in solving this case," he said.

In the meantime, Daisy is being prescribed a little TLC.

"When she understands she's never going to starve again, or be abused or neglected, I think she's going to be a great little girl," Reiss said.

