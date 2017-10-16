Colchester paraeducator receives distinct award

Mrs. Karen Mylly was selected as Connecticut’s Paraeducator of the Year 2018. (WFSB)

There was a very distinct honor and surprise on Monday for a paraeducator in the Colchester School District.

A school assembly at Jack Jackter School welcomed the state's education commissioner and lieutenant governor to congratulate Mrs. Karen Mylly who was selected as Connecticut’s Paraeducator of the Year 2018.

A paraeducator is an employee who assists teachers and/or other professional educators or therapists in the delivery of instructional and related services to students.

“To our wonderful Jack Jackter students-- You are all amazing individuals and you, all of you are the reason I am standing here today receiving this award,” Mylly said.

The Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year Award was created after a special education paraeducator who lost her life during the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting while trying to save and comfort her first-grade students.

