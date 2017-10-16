Radio hosts look to add a 'trick or treat' day

Some radio hosts are looking to add a 'trick or treat' day (WFSB)

Halloween is just around the corner, and that means you're probably stocking up on candy for visitors and maybe picking out the perfect costume.

In Connecticut, two local radio disc jockeys are looking to switch up the day you’d actually trick or treat, creating a separate “trick or treat” day.

The local DJs of Channel 3’s radio partner Star 99.9, The Anna and Raven Show, are the ones who came up with this.

"It's an awful lot to do for a weekday evening. Wouldn't it make more sense to do it on a weeknight,” said Raven, of The Anna and Raven Show.

The pair is suggesting that the religious celebrations of Halloween remain on Oct. 31, but the trick or treating would take place on the last Saturday of October.

This way more children and adults could enjoy visiting their neighbors and not have the worries of staying up or being out too late on a week night.

"I have an 8-year-old and she is on board with this because the later she can stay out the more candy she is going to get and that means more candy for mom too,” Anna said.

The pair started a MoveOn.org petition, which has already received more than 150 signatures.

When people were asked what they thought of the proposal, there were some mixed opinions.

"I just think Halloween is like any other holiday. It's a holiday that is specific to the day and has energy attached to it,” said Melissa Pelletier, of Berlin.

"If you're a traditionalist, it's not going to fly,” said Robert Pelletier, of Berlin.

"If it makes things more organized and it keeps kids home on school nights, I don't see a downside,” said Rebecca Stoll, of Middletown.

The petition will eventually be delivered to the state house, state senate, and Gov. Dannel Malloy, and Anna and Raven hope the new tradition could start as early as next year.

"We don't want to change Halloween. We just want to change the day the kids go out,” Raven said.

To visit the petition, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.