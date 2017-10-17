Construction equipment problem closes Route 6 in Terryville

A piece of construction equipment broke down early Tuesday and closed a section of Rt. 6 in the Terryville section of Plymouth.

According to Plymouth police, the machine malfunctioned on Route 6, which closed it between Elm Street and Route 72.

Police said the detours are in place.

They also warned drivers not to expect the machine to be moved until at least 9 a.m.

