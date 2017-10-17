Chilly temps warm into the 50s for many towns

After a chilly morning, temperatures have warmed into the 50s in many towns.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon called those temperatures "below average" for a change.

A frost advisory that went into effect at 3 a.m. ran until 8 a.m. for most of Connecticut.

"[Tuesday] morning's lows are the 30s, but we are getting reports of some upper 20s in the normally colder locations," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Lows are closer to 40 degrees in the larger cities along the I-95 corridor. This includes Bridgeport, New Haven, New London, and Groton."

The average date of the first freeze, which is 32 degrees or below, for the Hartford area is Oct. 14. As of 5 a.m. on Tuesday, it was only 38.

"Highs will range from the middle 50s in the Litchfield Hills to around 60 degrees in the greater Hartford area and in southern Connecticut," Haney said.

Skies have been sunny and the wind has been light.

Tuesday night will be calm with temps again dipping into the 30s in parts of the state. Scattered frost may develop once again.

"[Wednesday] will feature another chilly start, then temperatures start to rebound, a trend that continues through the end of the week," Dixon said.

Wednesday through Friday promised to be a gorgeous stretch of weather.

"All three days will be sunny or mostly sunny," Haney said. "Temperatures will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s [Wednesday] afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be even milder with highs in the low to middle 70s."

Lows for those evenings will be in the 40s.

Read the complete technical discussion here.

