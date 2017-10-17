Suffield police mourn passing of beloved K9

The Suffield Police Department said a K9 that has served it for nearly 10 years has passed away.

Officer Peter Osowiecki lost his partner "Z" after the dog had to be euthanized from a rapid onset of a medical condition.

Z participated in countless operations, community policing functions and cross-country training, police said.

"Our thoughts are with Officer Osowiecki," said Chief Richard Brown, Suffield Police Department. "For over ten years the team of K9 'Z' and Officer Osowiecki served the town with honor and distinction. They went everywhere together, service calls, meetings, youth camps, parades. You could always count on them day or night. They worked, ate and played together. K9 'Z' was family and will be sorely missed by our agency."

