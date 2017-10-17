Freon leak briefly evacuates Wethersfield High School

Wethersfield High School was evacuated on Tuesday morning because of a freon leak. (WFSB)

Wethersfield High School was evacuated on Tuesday morning.

According to Wethersfield fire officials, the cause was a freon leak.

There were no reports of injuries.

A cause has yet to be determined.

The evacuation happened around 10 a.m.

Students were said to have been let back into the school less than an hour later.

Eyewitness News had a crew on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.