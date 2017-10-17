Mismatched plate, vehicle combo leads to pursuit, arrest

Cornelius Coney faces a list of charges, including misusing plates and engaging police in a pursuit in Waterbury. (State police)

Calls about a dark-colored Audi prompted state police to scope out a suspect in Waterbury.

It led to the arrest of Cornelius Coney, 29 on motor vehicle and drug charges.

Troopers said they started receiving calls on Monday around 11 p.m.

They realized that the Audi's plate did not match the vehicle when they found the driver heading down Interstate 84 westbound near exit 25A.

One trooper let Coney pass him because of the construction in the area.

When they got to exit 22, the trooper said he initiated his emergency lights.

At that point Coney, took off at a high rate of speed.

However, he pulled over just before exit 17 after another trooper became involved in the pursuit.

Coney was identified as the driver and troopers learned that he had a suspended license.

A run of the Audi's vin number showed that the vehicle had been stolen out of Ridgefield.

Coney was charged with driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, misuse of plates, engaging in a pursuit, reckless driving, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, two counts of reckless endangerment, second-degree larceny, possession of a narcotic and possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana.

Coney's bond was set at $50,000, which he posted.

He's due in court at Waterbury Superior Court on Nov. 8.

