New Britain police make murder-for-hire arrest

Talal Qatabi was arrested for trying to hire someone to commit a murder, according to New Britain police. (New Britain police)

Detectives in New Britain said they arrested a man who tried to hire someone to commit a murder.

Talal Qatabi, 22, was taken into custody on Monday morning in the area of Broad Street in New Britain.

Detectives said they obtained an arrest warrant for him earlier that morning.

The warrant was sealed, so no details were released.

However, police said Qatabi was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder with special circumstances and inciting injury to persons or property.

The warrant carried a $750,000 court-set bond.

His attorney told Channel 3 that his client didn't do anything wrong, and that he thinks he was set up by New Britain Police.

"The person that the police are claiming was a target, denies being involved in any way being a target. It was recorded and posted on Facebook treating yet another person with a weapon and my client made the mistake of commenting about that video on social media," said Attorney Jon Schoenhorn.

At the time of his arrest, police said Qatabi had 10 vials of THC oil on him.

He was additionally charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree failure to appear in court.

Qatabi was held on a total of $785,000 in bonds.

He was scheduled to face a judge on Tuesday.

