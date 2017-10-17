'Giving Garden' is neighbors helping neighbors in Mystic

The Giving Garden in Mystic helps thousands of neighbors each year. (WFSB)

A garden called the "Giving Garden" in Mystic is a mission by neighbors to help other neighbors.

The manager and volunteers at Coogan Farm harvested vegetables on Tuesday.

The crops will be given to those in New London County who need it the most.

"Everybody needs help and that's all we're trying to do [is] help everybody," said Craig Floyd, farm manager, Coogan Farm.

One by one, veggies were picked and washed.

Then, they were bundled and loaded onto trucks.

The produce, which was grown in the Giving Garden, will feed thousands, according to Floyd.

"This is a no chill, no spray, bio-intensive, biodynamic garden. which basically means, we've got mother nature figured out," he said.

Floyd said not only are they feeding their neighbors, they're also working to make them healthier by giving them nutritious food.

"We have swiss chard and spinach and onions and sweet potatoes and yams and beats and hot peppers and sweet peppers, tomatoes," he said. "I'm sure I'm forgetting something!"

The garden is in its fourth year. This year, it's expected to surpass last year's production.

The garden yielded more than 13,000 pounds of vegetables back in 2016.

All of the food was given to the Gemma E. Moran United Way Labor Food Center to be distributed to its mobile food pantries.

"Some of us have had the opportunity to go to one of the mobile food pantries and we've actually participated in handing the food out to the people," said Lynn Wynn, a volunteer. "They appreciate it and they really love to get it."

Wynn is one of the volunteers who made the garden such a success.

In the last year, she donated 500 hours of her time.

"We can always use hands, just bring me these, and we can show you want to do," Floyd said.

To keep the Giving Garden going, Floyd said they heavily rely on donations and the kindness of others.

Anyone looking to help can contact the Denison Pequotsepos/Coogan Farm Nature & Heritage Center.

It is located at 162 Greenmanville Avenue in Mystic. Its phone number is 860-536-1216.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.