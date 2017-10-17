Connecticut among the most energy efficient in the country

Connecticut has been ranked as one of the most energy efficient states in the country.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com put the state as the U.S. 10th most energy efficient state.

To gauge the impact of doing more with less energy, analysts compared the auto and home energy efficiency in 48 U.S. states. Due to data limitations, Alaska and Hawaii could not be included.

The top three states were New York, Vermont and Utah.

The bottom three were Alabama, Louisiana and South Carolina.

Contributing to Connecticut's position on the list was a 19th ranking in home energy efficiency, a 14th ranking in vehicle fuel efficiency and an 8th ranking in transportation efficiency.

According to WalletHub, the average American household spends at least $2,000 per year on utilities and another $1,900 on motor fuel and oil.

