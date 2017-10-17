Community rallies around Branford family in need

Seth Plourde is a bouncing baby boy but he's had some medical issues since he was born (WFSB)

He's a baby from Branford with a big heart, but this little fighter has been through so much in just 8 months, including three surgeries.

For the family of Seth Plourde, it hasn’t been easy.

The bouncing baby boy has a grin that can light up a room, and after everything little Seth Plourde has been through, there are plenty of reasons to smile.

"One pumping chamber, like oh my God, can a child live like that. It was very scary when we first found out,” said Carole Plourde.

Carole and Jason Plourde, Seth’s parents, said the heart defect was just the start.

Five days after he was born, Seth underwent surgery in Boston, to correct another defect in his aorta.

Then his vocal chords became paralyzed, meaning for now he uses a tracheostomy to breathe.

And another open-heart surgery this June brought the biggest scare of all.

"We were called with the news that Seth was having blood clots repeatedly and had coded twice, his heart had stopped and they had to do CPR on him,” Carole Plourde said.

Seth recovered and after spending the first 221 days of his life in a hospital, either here at Yale-New Haven or up in Boston, Seth came home last month, but he needs around the clock nursing care, and there are a lot of obstacles.

"His feedings are three times a day, he gets fed through a ‘G-tube’ he has in his stomach, he has care with that, he has suctioning as needed, his trach needs to be changed, there is care with that and the nighttime is where he gets the busiest,” Carole Plourde said.

Now they're without a night nurse four days a week, meaning it falls on Carole or her mother, who moved down from Canada to help with the family, including 6-year-old Caleb and 3-year-old Liam.

That’s a big help for them because just two weeks ago, at a CrossFit fundraiser for Seth, 35-year-old Jason Plourde had a heart attack.

He says while he felt tired and sluggish, he thought it was just the stress of everything that was going on at home and with the hospital.

"I feel a lot better than I was, but to tell you the truth, it wasn't as if I had a lot of pain, it just hit me, and now it makes you realize, you can't take life for granted,” Jason Plourde said.

“We didn't realize that all these obstacles would happen, but we're still happy,” said Carole Plourde.

The Plourde family said they can't give enough thanks to their family and friends, to the nurses and even the strangers who've donated to a GoFundMe page to help with Seth’s recovery.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.