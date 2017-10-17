50 new U.S. citizens take oath of allegiance Tuesday

50 new U.S. citizens took the oath of allegiance on Tuesday (WFSB)

Tuesday was a proud day for 50 new U.S. citizens, all hailing from 22 different nations as they took an oath of allegiance.

It was also an emotional day for many new citizens and their family members. For some, becoming a U.S. citizen was a lifelong dream.

As the Honorable Judge Robert Richardson pronounced the oath of allegiance to 50 soon to be new citizens, he asked for the candidates to hold on to their individual stories, their path to becoming a "free" U.S. citizen.

"As you can see it takes a great deal of effort and dedication to become a naturalized United States citizen and I want to thank each of my new fellow American citizens for the time and effort it was required to get to this point,” Richardson said.

With a backdrop at the Connecticut River Museum, new citizens from 22 different nations received their certificate of citizenship, like Janet Banks, from the United Kingdom.

"We came here for work basically. It was an opportunity for us to live in the United States and we took it,” Banks said.

It was an emotional day too for Connecticut River Museum board member Joanne Masin. She recalled becoming a U.S. citizen from Holland when she was 16.

"I love this country. As you can tell, I get very emotional being allowed to be a citizen and I think it’s very important I think all these people felt the same way,” Masin said.

To become a naturalized U.S. citizen is a process. You must be at least 18, and lived in the U.S. for five years, or three if you meet all the eligibility requirements.

