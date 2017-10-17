Willimantic officer taken to hospital following crash

A Willimantic police cruiser was involved in a crash on Tuesday (WFSB)

A Willimantic police officer was taken to the hospital after being involved in a crash on Tuesday.

The two-car crash happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Jackson and Ash streets.

Police at the scene said the officer appears to be okay.

Two people in the other car were not taken to the hospital. They appeared to be in their late 60s, early 70s.

It is unclear at this time what caused the crash.

