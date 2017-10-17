Tractor trailer fire causes delays on part of I-95 north in Waterford

A tractor trailer fire closed part of I-95 north in Waterford on Tuesday night.

The highway was shut down around 9:30 p.m., between exits 81 and 82, according to the Department of Transportation. As of a little before 11 p.m., one lane had opened.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

