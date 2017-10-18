Middletown mayor's chief of staff reigns

Middletown's mayor is being investigated by the Connecticut Elections Enforcement Commission for an admitted mistake in his campaign to become Connecticut's next governor.

Mayor Dan Drew, who is a Democratic candidate for governor, obtained home addresses for city employees that were supposed to be private and then, requested donations. As a result, complaints were filed against him.

Geoff Luxenberg, the chief of staff for Drew, resigned on Wednesday morning. Luxenberg was not currently affiliated with the campaign but had worked as a consultant on previous ones, according to Drew.

With a unanimous vote, the state Elections Enforcement Commission decided to continue an investigation into how Drew got the addresses of city employees who are supposed to be protected under the Freedom of Information Act.

Earlier this year, Drew said he made a verbal request for a list of names of city employees, something that is acceptable under FOI rules. Then, he sent out a letter requesting a $100 donation to those on that list.

But, the list that the mayor got had more than 100 police officers home addresses on it. The Republican party filed a complaint and the investigation is underway.

In a previous interview with Eyewitness News, Drew apologized for sending out the letters and vowed to return the money his campaign received from city workers.

"I asked for the list. I believed it was public information," Drew previously told Eyewitness News. "Like I said. This was a mistake on my part."

The Democrat admitted to doing it and told Channel 3 that he requested a list from human resources. However, he said it was only used to make mailing labels and was destroyed.

Drew talked Eyewitness News on Wednesday and clarified his comments.

"The list I requested, I believed to be public information. Inadvertently, the list I received had suppressed information. I didn't realize there was information that shouldn't have been on it," Drew said. "When we realized, we took immediate action. Policies are now in place at City Hall to ensure it doesn't happen again."

The state Elections Enforcement Commission will now decide what will happen to Drew. The commission adjourned minutes after Luxenberg abruptly resigned. Luxenmberg had been a consultant for drew’s previous campaigns but Drew said he never worked for this one and any time spent on it, was as a volunteer.

Drew will be contacted by the state as this investigation continues. Eyewitness News asked him if he had a lawyer, Drew said he does not. Eyewitness News asked him how he’ll pay for one if and when he does get one, Drew said he’ll abide by any laws when doing it and that does mean he can use campaign funds to hire one.

To see the docketed complaint, click here.

