State budget proposals include cuts to Medicaid program

Advocates for the state's Medicaid program said all of the budget proposals so far include cuts to its coverage.

Organizers delivered a message to the Legislative Office Building in Hartford at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

They said 9,500 low income parents would lose Husky A coverage, which provides medical care for children under the age of 19, their parents and pregnant women.

They also said 68,000 elderly and disabled residents would lose their plans.

Coalition leaders suggested tax increases for the wealthy to prevent the cuts.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.