Pets rescued from Danbury house fire

A number of pets had to be rescued from a house fire in Danbury on Tuesday night.

According to the Danbury Fire Department, firefighters were called to 43 Stadley Rough Rd. just after 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they said they found heavy amounts of smoke coming from the home.

An interior attack was orchestrated and the fire was knocked down.

Firefighters said they helped the homeowner locate all of the pets that were inside.

Everyone in the home, including the pets, were safely removed.

However, firefighters said they will be displaced until repairs can be made.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

