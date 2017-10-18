Lanes of Route 2 west closed in Hartford because of a crash

A portion of Route 2 westbound is closed in Hartford, according to transportation officials.

As of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, only the left lane was getting by.

However, state police said they expected to close the whole highway down to clean up an oil spot.

The reason is a multi-vehicle crash.

No one was hurt. A cause remains under investigation.

#UPDATE: Rt. 2 WB was temporarily CLOSED btwn x5A-4, but just reopened. Left lane now sneaking on by this 3-veh crash. Prepare for DELAYS!! pic.twitter.com/7BBUwVjGqQ — NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) October 18, 2017

