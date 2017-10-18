Lanes of Route 2 west closed in Hartford because of a crash

A portion of Route 2 westbound is closed in Hartford, according to transportation officials.
As of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, only the left lane was getting by.
However, state police said they expected to close the whole highway down to clean up an oil spot.
The reason is a multi-vehicle crash.
No one was hurt. A cause remains under investigation.
#UPDATE: Rt. 2 WB was temporarily CLOSED btwn x5A-4, but just reopened. Left lane now sneaking on by this 3-veh crash. Prepare for DELAYS!! pic.twitter.com/7BBUwVjGqQ— NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) October 18, 2017
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public Inspection File
All content © 2018, WFSB; Hartford, CT. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.