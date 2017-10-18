The most vulnerable states to ID theft: Where CT ranks

Connecticut ranks among the states that are most susceptible to cybercrime.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of 2017's states most vulnerable to identity theft and fraud.

The site put Connecticut at 10 out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The data sets for the study included identity-theft complaints per capita and average loss amount due to fraud.

Connecticut's identity theft rank was 2, its fraud rank was 39 and its policy rank was 30.

Here's a further breakdown of the ranking:

7th in identity-theft complaints per capita

5th in average loss amount due to online identity theft

25th in fraud and other complaints per capita

23rd in state security-freeze laws for minors’ credit reports

1st in identity-theft passport program

24th in compliance with the REAL ID Act. The REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production.

The top three most vulnerable states were California, Rhode Island and the District of Columbia.

See the top 10 here.

The least vulnerable were Hawaii, West Virginia and Iowa.

Check out the complete list on WalletHub.com here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.