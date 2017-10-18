Apartment complex evacuated after gas line struck in Glastonbury

A gas line was struck and forced the evacuation of an apartment complex on Addison Road in Glastonbury. (WFSB)

An apartment complex in Glastonbury was evacuated on Wednesday morning after crews hit a gas line.

The gas line was struck in the area of 64 Addison Rd. around 9 a.m.

The Addison at Mill Street is closed due to the leak. Addison Road was closed at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard due to the

Police expected the road to reopen shortly.

There were no reported injuries.

Construction crews were working on a project and accidentally struck the line, according to police on the scene.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.