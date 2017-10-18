PD: Middletown man arrested for assaulting 1-month-old child

Luis Gabriel Krom was arrested for assaulting a one-month-old child in Middletown on Tuesday morning. (Middletown Police Department)

A homeless man accused of assaulting his month-old child in Middletown faced a judge on Wednesday.

Police charged 22-year-old Luis Gabriel Krom with risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment on Tuesday night.

The arrest of Krom comes after officers were called to Middlesex Hospital for a report of an assault on a baby around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, officers said the child had some bruising around the baby's right eye and swelling to the right side of his face as well as dried blood inside the right ear.

Police indicated the assault took place in a car parked outside this apartment on Lee Street where the baby lives with his mother, aunt, and grandmother.

The mother told police that she picked up Krom with her child in the vehicle. The mother said she returned to her home to get her debit card and her mother was in the driveway.

When she looked back at the vehicle, the mother told police she saw Krom in his seat leaning over into the back seat hitting the baby "numerous times." She added that Krom was seen squeezing the baby's face and talking about baby's crying.

The victim's mother told police that Krom denied hitting the baby and even accompanied them on the ride to the hospital.

The one-month-old child was rushed to Connecticut Children's Medical Center for further testing.

"He's well, he's good," the baby's aunt Abby Dickinson said after the arraignment on Wednesday.

Krom was arraigned on Wednesday morning. He was given a $200,000 bond. If Krom get out of jail, the judge issued a protective order keeping Krom away from the baby and his mother.

"I don't know that's awful wrong what he did," neighbor Calvin Harvey said.

Harvey told Eyewitness News that he has had run-ins with Krom, who has prior recent misdemeanors which he got probation. Just 12 hours before the alleged assault, Harvey said he found Krom in a locked garage bathroom, curled up in a blanket sitting on a toilet.

"We've had a few hassles with him before," Harvey said. "Couple months ago I called the police because they were arguing and fighting."

