Jerry Springer announced as guest host for 'Price is Right Live' in Waterbury

Television host Jerry Springer will be announcing the names of the next contestants on the Price is Right, at least for the contest's live show in Waterbury.

Springer was announced on Wednesday as the surprise guest host for the event, which is happening at the Palace Theater on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Ticket purchases can "come on down" for a chance to play games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, the Big Wheel and, if they get that far, the Showcase Showdown.

Tickets range from $46.50 to $60.50 plus applicable fees. They can be bought at the theater's website here or by calling box office at 203-346-2000.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.