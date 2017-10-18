10th suspect arrested in CVH abuse probe

Michael Presnick was the 10th suspect arrested in an abuse case at Connecticut Valley Hospital. (State police)

A 10th suspect has been charged in an abuse investigation at the Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown.

According to state police, Michael P. Presnick, 27, of Cromwell, was charged with intentional cruelty to persons and disorderly conduct.

Presnick was arrested on Wednesday after state police executed an arrest warrant for him.

He is a staff member of the Whiting Max Facility on O'Brien Drive in Middletown.

According to arrest documents, Presnick spayed some kind of aerosol can in the face of a patient back in March.

Presnick was released on a $25,000 non-surety bond and scheduled to face a judge on Oct. 24 in Middletown Superior Court.

News of the state police investigation was first released early last month with a report.

The nine other suspects arrested at the beginning of September were Carl Benjamin, of Hamden, Mark Cusson, of Southington, and Gregory Giantonio, of Deep River, Clayton Davis, of Hartford, Bruce Holt, of Columbia, Robert Larned, of Hebron, Willie Bethea, of Middletown, Seth Quider, of Enfield, and Lance Camby, of New Britain.

See their arrest photos here.

Six others were put on administrative leave for not reporting the incidents.

According to a report, abuse was detailed between the end of February and March. It was caught on surveillance cameras.

CVH told Channel 3 last month that the arrests reinforce its attitude that abusive behavior will not be tolerated.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.