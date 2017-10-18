PD: Racist fliers found throughout Southington

A flier like this one was found in the area of Jude Lane and Beal Drive. (Southington Police Department/WFSB)

Police are investigating after racist fliers were found throughout Southington this weekend.

A racial flier was found attached to a Stop Sign on Brentwood Drive near the intersection of Mount Vernon Road around 9 a.m.

An unidentified person removed the flier from the stop sign and brought it to the Southington Police Department.

Police released images of the flier to the media on Wednesday. The flier showed President Abraham Lincoln and stated: "We Founded this Nation."

Later on this weekend, an officer located two more fliers in the area of Mount Vernon Road. A similar flier was found in the area of Jude Lane and Mount Vernon Road. Another flier, which had the writing "Take Our Country Back" on it, was found in the area of Jude Lane and Beal Drive.

Police said both fliers had the "White Whalers Book Club" insignia on them. Investigators said they did an Internet search for "White Whalers Book Club" and found no information on the topic.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Southington Police Department at 860-621-0101.

