Police: Underage car thieves caught joyriding in East Haven

Two young people were arrested for taking a joyride with a stolen car in East Haven.

The juveniles, who are from New Haven, sped down Hemingway Avenue during the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The suspects went by an officer, whose license plate reader informed him that the Nissan Altima was stolen.

The officer tried to pull the suspects over on Short Beach Road; however, the driver was able to maneuver around him and flee onto a dead end road.

At that point, the two suspects ditched the Altima and ran into marshland.

Officers said they were able to capture the juveniles. They were covered in mud and prickers.

During a search of the car, police said they found a fake gun and other items consistent with vehicle burglaries.

The first suspect was charged with second-degree larceny, engaging police in a pursuit, reckless driving, conspiracy illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle and interfering with police.

The second suspect was charged with conspiracy illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and interfering with police.

Both are due in New Haven juvenile court on Oct. 26.

Police asked residents who may have been victims of vehicle burglaries to reach out to them because they may have recovered some personal property during the incident.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.