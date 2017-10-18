Driver charged with DUI after hitting pedestrian in North Haven

Josh Pires was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs after police said he hit a pedestrian in North Haven on Tuesday afternoon. (North Haven Police Department)

A driver was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs after police said he hit a pedestrian in North Haven on Tuesday afternoon.

Besides DUI, police charged 39-year-old Joshua Pires with driving under suspension, failure to drive in proper lane, and second-degree assault with a motor vehicle.

The arrest of Pires comes after officers were called to a crash in the area of 1053 Hartford Tpke. around 2 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located an unidentified 47-year-old woman on the side of the road. Police said she had suffered “a visible head injury” and was taken to an area hospital where she is in stable condition.

During their investigation, police learned that Pires was driving southbound on Hartford Turnpike when “his vehicle drifted to the right side of the road” and “struck the pedestrian.”

The woman was walking northbound back to her home when she was hit by the vehicle, police said.

