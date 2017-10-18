UConn researchers develop life expectancy calculator

The University of Connecticut wants to help you find out if you are right track to living a long, healthy life

Researchers at the Goldenson Center for Actuarial Research came up with a life expectancy calculator.

It uses a variety of factors such as your age, weight, education level and income to determine your quality of life. In turn, it shows how likely you are to become unhealthy.

If you'd like to try it out for yourself, click here.

