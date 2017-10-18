Crews battle structure fire in South Windsor

Crews battled a structure fire in South Windsor on Wednesday (South Windsor Fire Dept.)

South Windsor fire crews are battling a fire at a building on John Fitch Boulevard, also known as Route 5.

The fire broke out at a building in the 1200 block of the road, a little after 3:30 p.m., just south of Strong Road.

No further details were immediately available.

