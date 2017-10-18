Meteor sighting reported in Connecticut

The American Meteor Society reported a meteor over the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday afternoon.

The meteor was seen streaking towards the New Jersey/ Virginia shoreline just before 4 p.m. Universal time.

There were 13 reports sent to the American Meteor Society of a fireball being seen in New Jersey, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington DC, Maryland and even Connecticut.

A man in Meriden reported seeing a "long white tail, white and light blue head" that "came from east north east or so." The meteor, which was "quite bright," moved southwest or so and descended.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.