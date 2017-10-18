CT Aquarion customers told to reduce water usage

Aquarion customers in Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford were urged to reduce water usage. (WFSB file)

Aquarion Water Company is requesting some of their Connecticut customers to shut down irrigation systems and sprinklers for the season due to drought conditions.

Aquarion said the Greenwich reservoir system is at 48 percent capacity and "well below the 67 percent seasonal average" while the Stamford reservoir system is at 61 percent capacity and "below its 71 percent seasonal average."

Aquarion said the reduced reservoir levels are because of "the lack of precipitation and increased irrigation water demand, due to unseasonably warm weather." However, the water company said the "reservoir levels are higher now compared to last year at this time."

“Based on our new drought trigger advisory system, the Greenwich reservoir system has already hit our first drought trigger level,” Aquarion President and CEO Charles V. Firlotte said in a statement on Wednesday. “It is important for our customers to support these voluntary conservation measures, and continue to use our water resources wisely.”

Aquarion said they "launched a substantial infrastructure investment program to increase the supply of water to the communities in Southwest Fairfield County."

Aquarion customers in Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan and Stamford were urged to reduce indoor consumption by 10 percent by doing the following items:

Repair leaks in plumbing and fixtures

Switch to water-efficient toilets, washing machines and dishwashers

Only run full loads in the washing machine and dishwashers

Turn off the tap while washing hands, shaving or brushing teeth

Take shorter showers

Hand-wash dishes in a basin, not under running water

For more conservation tips and an interactive water calculator, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.