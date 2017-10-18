Southington I-84 pickup truck crash remains under investigation

Heavy back ups were reported following a crash on I-84 west in Southington (WFSB)

A single pickup truck crash remains under investigation in Southington.

The crash was reported around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of exit 32 on Interstate 84 westbound.

State police identified the people involved as 39-year-old Confesor Rodriguez of New Britain and 31-year-old Luis Antonio Torres of Hartford.

Both suffered only minor injuries, but were transported to Hartford Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

State police said Rodriguez was behind the wheel when he drove of of the roadway and struck a wire rope guardrail. The vehicle continued down an embankment, struck a culvert and landed on the driver's side in a brook.

The highway was closed between exits 32 and 31, and heavy delays were also reported.

State police asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash to give them a call at 860-534-1000.

