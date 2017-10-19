Malloy outlines plan to lure Amazon to Connecticut

Gov. Dannel Malloy outlined pitches to lure Amazon to one of several Connecticut cities. (WFSB)

Dozens of cities are making bids to become the second headquarters of Amazon, including some in Connecticut.

Gov. Dannel Malloy held a press conference at the state capitol at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the details of the state's proposals for Amazon "HQ2."

“Connecticut is filled with spirit and ingenuity, and is the perfect location for a global company like Amazon to position its next headquarters,” Malloy said. “Our state is home to cutting-edge industries that are in the growth and innovation sectors, and we have one of the most in-demand talent pools in the nation, with an educated and skilled workforce that is second to none and guided by some of the country’s top educational institutions.

The bids for Amazon's HQ2 needed to be in by Thursday.

New Haven and Bridgeport teamed up to celebrate their submissions with a launch lunch.

The state also submitted locations in Stamford and Hartford.

“We are confident that Amazon will find everything it is looking for in Stamford,” said Stamford Mayor David Martin. “Like the other Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and the wonderful people that call Stamford home, we believe Amazon will discover that Stamford is the place to be. Stamford is primed and ready to go!”

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said Amazon anyone in Connecticut would be a win for the entire state. He pitched the greater Hartford region.

“Our region has tremendous talent, great quality of life, and the cultural richness of metro areas many times our size," Bronin said. "Put those strengths together with our engaged corporate community, the affordability of housing, and our location at the center of New England’s Knowledge Corridor, and you have a very attractive package for Amazon or any employer."

East Hartford Mayor Marcia Leclerc said the greater Hartford area offers an epicenter of the 21st century.

“Our communities have long been at the forefront of American innovation and ingenuity, and are leaders nationwide in education, quality of life and culture – at the crossroads of New England. Amazon’s HQ2 will be a great benefit to our state as a whole, bringing exciting new opportunities for growth and collaboration across our region," Leclerc said.

Malloy posted his pitch to his Twitter account.

"We take pride in the accessibility, convenience, and interconnectedness that our small state offers, and the rich heritage of inclusiveness, diversity, and equity upon which our country was founded," Malloy said. "Connecticut meets the needs of a forward-moving, 21st century company like Amazon to succeed and thrive.”

Department of Economic & Community Development Commissioner Catherine Smith called the proposal the culmination of a lot of hard work on both the state and local levels.

"Throughout this process, people came out of the woodwork to provide creative ideas, sign letters of support, and roll up their sleeves to help out,” Smith said. “We also had input from the legislature, our federal delegation, multiple state agencies, municipalities, our colleges and universities, partners in the private sector, and residents."

More than 30 cities are expected to submit proposals to become the second home of the world's largest online retailer, including New York and Kansas City.

There are a few things Amazon is looking for in a second headquarters, including a large talent pool, mass transit and a high quality of life.

Amazon announced last month that its new location could involve 50,000 jobs.

However, some fear Amazon's second city may suffer some of the same issues plaguing its first, Seattle.

Critics said there is high inequality and not enough affordable housing for workers.

Amazon will announce its final site selection in 2018.

