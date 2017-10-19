5 hospitalized in Farmington crash that closed Route 6

The following are pictures from a crash on Route 6 in Farmington that injured five people

Some of the backup caused by a crash that hospitalized five people on Route 6 in Farmington. (WFSB)

Five people were hurt in a serious crash on Route 6 in Farmington. (WFSB)

A portion of Route 6 is closed in Farmington due to a four car crash. (WFSB)

A portion of Route 6 in Farmington was closed on Thursday morning for what's being described as a serious crash that involved four cars.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. near Farmington Valley Equipment on the Colt Highway portion of Route 6.

Police reported that at least one person suffered serious injuries and had to be transported to the hospital by way of an ambulance. Four other people received minor injuries and were also transported to the hospital.

"Because of the seriousness of the injuries, we asked for assistance from the regional accident team to help document the scene and investigate the collision," Farmington Police Lt. Patrick Buckley said.

Police said one car was attempting to make a left turn and was stopped when another rear-ended it at a high rate of speed.

As a result of the first collision, a second took place.

"The other subsequent collisions occurred because of that initial crash," Buckley said.

A cause of the crash has yet to be determined. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Farmington Police Department at 860-675-2400.

Channel 3 live streamed pictures from the scene on Facebook.

Route 6 was closed from Fienemann Road to Scott Swamp Road for the police investigation. A detour was put in place and officers directed traffic. Route 6 reopened just before 11:30 a.m.

