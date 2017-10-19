Man facing recklessness charges after fatal boat collision

A 55-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested following a fatal boating collision on a local lake.

Police say they have charged Mark Rudzinski, of Newtown, with failing to keep a proper lookout and reckless boating in the first degree.

Authorities say Rudzinski was operating a ski boat on Lake Zoar in July when he struck a pontoon boat. The operator of the pontoon, 52-year-old Randall Pineau, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His wife, Katherine, was treated for minor injuries at the hospital and later released.

A total of six people were on the two vessels.

Rudzinski is scheduled for a court appearance Oct. 31. It's unclear if he has any representation.

