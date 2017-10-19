I-91 crash in Rocky Hill leads to delays of 8+ miles

A crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill is causing delays of more than 8 miles.
The Department of Transportation said the three-car crash happened before exit 24 on the northbound side Thursday morning.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
Drivers can expect to start slowing down in the Cromwell area.
#UPDATE: YIKES! I'm tracking 8+ mile delays now along I-91 NB d/t that 3-car crash before x24; You'll be slowing down in #CROMWELL... #WFSB pic.twitter.com/hJhpD4ItoQ— NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) October 19, 2017
