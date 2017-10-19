I-91 crash in Rocky Hill leads to delays of 8+ miles - WFSB 3 Connecticut

I-91 crash in Rocky Hill leads to delays of 8+ miles

A crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill caused massive delays on Thursday morning. (DOT) A crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill caused massive delays on Thursday morning. (DOT)
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -

A crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill is causing delays of more than 8 miles.

The Department of Transportation said the three-car crash happened before exit 24 on the northbound side Thursday morning.

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

Drivers can expect to start slowing down in the Cromwell area.

