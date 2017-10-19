Bristol police receive complaint about racist fliers

Police released photos of the racist fliers found in Southington this weekend. (Southington Police Department/WFSB)

On the heels of an investigation into racist fliers found in Southington, Bristol police said they received a similar complaint in their city.

Bristol police said that on Sunday, the fliers were posted to a light post in the Lantern Hill Road neighborhood.

A resident found and reported them.

The fliers showed an image of President Abraham Lincoln with the title "We founded this nation." The other was titled "Take back your country" and was directed to "white man."

Bristol police said they are aware that Southington police are investigating similar fliers. The two departments have been in contact with each other.

They are working to identify whoever posted them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol police at 860-584-3000.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.