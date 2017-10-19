State Capitol in Hartford evacuated after fire alarm - WFSB 3 Connecticut

State Capitol in Hartford evacuated after fire alarm

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

The State Capitol in Hartford was evacuated on Thursday morning after a fire alarm.

A fire alarm was reported around 10:30 a.m.

People evacuated from the State Capitol included the governor, lawmakers, and staff members. 

The fire alarm has delayed a press conference about Amazon on Thursday morning. Gov. Dannel Malloy was supposed to hold a press conference at the state capitol at 11 a.m. to discuss the details of the state's proposals for Amazon "HQ2."

The cause of the fire alarm was believed to be a faulty smoke head that refused to reset. 

There were no reported injuries. 

