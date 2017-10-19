Arrests made in connection with nationwide sex trafficking sting operation in CT

Two sisters, one 5 years old and the other 3 months old, were rescued in Denver by undercover agents during this year's FBI-led sting operation against sex traffickers, officials said.

Two sisters, one 5 years old and the other 3 months old, were rescued in Denver by undercover agents during this year's FBI-led sting operation against sex traffickers, officials said.

Two sisters, one 5 years old and the other 3 months old, were rescued in Denver by undercover agents during this year's FBI-led sting operation against sex traffickers, officials said. (FBI)

Two sisters, one 5 years old and the other 3 months old, were rescued in Denver by undercover agents during this year's FBI-led sting operation against sex traffickers, officials said. (FBI)

FBI: Baby girl, 5-year-old sister saved in sex trafficking sting were being sold for $600

Jerome Taylor was charged with promoting prostitution as part of Operation Cross Country XI. (Norwich Police Department)

Nicole M. Larosa was charged with prostitution as part of Operation Cross Country XI. (Norwich Police Department)

Another woman was arrested in connection with a nationwide sex trafficking sting operation after five people were arrested on prostitution-related charges in Norwich last week.

Members of the Norwich and Groton police departments along with Federal Bureau of Investigation agents on Friday served as undercover officers and answered "advertisements for prostitution which were posted by the offenders on various websites."

The initiative on Friday was part of the nationwide sex trafficking sting operation called the Operation Cross Country XI. The goal of the national initiative was to identify and locate "underage victims who are forced to engage in prostitution."

During Friday's operation in Norwich, police charged 21-year-old New Haven resident Passion Adams, 24-year-old Woonsocket, RI Ashley L. Harnois, 23-year-old Ledyard resident Nicole M. Larosa and 22-year-old Tamara Dean, of Providence, RI, with prostitution. Jerome M. Taylor, of New London, was charged with promoting prostitution and interfering with an officer.

In Groton, members of the Detective and Special Services Division and The Regional Community Enhancement Task Force and Patrol Divisions conducted a sting at a hotel. During that investigation, police charged 24-year-old Othalia Sanchez, of Providence, RI, with prostitution.

During the sting in Groton, police said they "observed suspicious activity in the parking lot" and arrested 35-year-old Christina A. Onorati and 42-year-old Rodney T. Rowe for drug-related offenses. Police said they seized amount of marijuana, 23.31 grams of crack cocaine, 34 oxycodone pills, and $1,273.

All five arrested in Norwich are being held on $5,000 bonds and are expected to be arraigned at Norwich Superior Court on Oct. 26.

To see pictures of those arrested on your mobile device, click here.

To learn more about Operation Cross Country XI, click here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.