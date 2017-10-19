First of 2 public meetings held over possible Hartford bankruptcy filing

Kevyn Orr was appointed emergency manager of Detroit in 2013 when the city went through its own bankruptcy issues. (WFSB)

Thursday, the first of two public meetings to discuss what filing for bankruptcy would mean for the city of Hartford and its surrounding communities.

Two of the speakers were already featured in Channel 3's I-Team series Capital City in Crisis.

Kevyn Orr was appointed emergency manager of Detroit in 2013.

He told the packed house at the Society Room Downtown that they need to get past who's right and move on to how to fix it.

"Everybody has their view and there's a basis for it, both on the funded debt side, the pension side and also the citizens," Orr said. "The issue isn't whether they have a point of view or whether it's right or wrong, the issue is what do we do about it now."

There's another chance to hear from the panel of experts.

They'll be at Hartford Public High School on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

That event is also open to the public.

